Nigeria: Transfers - Boniface Secures Loan Move to Werder Bremen

Despite the setbacks, Boniface remains optimistic about his new chapter at Werder Bremen

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for the 2025/26 campaign, putting an end to a frustrating summer of failed transfer negotiations.

The 24-year-old joins from Bayer Leverkusen, with Bremen set to cover part of his wages, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The move offers Boniface a fresh start after the collapse of his highly anticipated switch to AC Milan earlier this month.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Boniface was on the verge of signing for the Italian giants on an initial €5 million loan deal with a €24 million buy clause, but the transfer broke down after medical assessments reportedly flagged lingering concerns over a previous knee injury sustained during his time at FK Bodø/Glimt.

With Milan pulling out of the deal, the striker returned to Germany to weigh up his options.

Earlier in January, Boniface also came close to joining Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al Nassr, where he was expected to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, negotiations collapsed after the club opted to sign another forward instead.

Despite the setbacks, Boniface remains optimistic about his new chapter at Werder Bremen. He expressed his excitement about the move and his desire to help the team achieve its objectives this season.

"The discussions with those in charge convinced me to make the move to Werder Bremen," he told the club's official website.

"I want to contribute with my performances to helping us achieve our common goals this season. I'm looking forward to my new team and my time at Werder Bremen."

Bremen's head coach Horst Steffen and the club's hierarchy believe the Nigerian international can rediscover the form that made him one of Leverkusen's standout performers during their Bundesliga title-winning campaign last season.

With the loan now sealed, Boniface will be aiming to regain full fitness, rebuild his confidence, and make a significant impact at the Weser-Stadion as he looks to reignite his career.