The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sorrow of the tragic landslide that occurred on 31 August in the village of Tarasin, North Darfur State, which reportedly claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people.

The Chairperson of the Commission conveys his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expresses his profound compassion to the people of Sudan affected by this tragedy. His thoughts also go to the sole survivor, whose resilience inspires respect and hope.

In these painful circumstances, the Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms the unwavering solidarity of the African Union with the affected populations and calls on all Sudanese stakeholders to silence the guns and unite in facilitating the swift and effective delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those in need.