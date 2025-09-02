Sudan: Landslide Kills 1,000 in Sudan After Heavy Rains

2 September 2025
allAfrica.com

At least 1,000 people have been killed in a landslide in the Marra Mountains of western Sudan after days of heavy rain triggered the disaster, according to the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.

The landslide struck the village of Tarasin, leaving only one survivor and destroying much of the settlement. Many residents from North Darfur state had sought refuge in the Marra Mountains region after war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) forced them from their homes.

Minni Minnawi, Darfur's army-aligned governor, has called the landslide a "humanitarian tragedy". Minnawi has appealed to international humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and provide support and assistance at this critical moment, for the tragedy is greater than what our people can bear alone.

