Sudan: Landslide Flattens Village in Sudan's Darfur Already Suffering From War

Radio Dabanga
Men stand on a storage hole in Leeba, Marra region of Western Sudan (file photo).
2 September 2025
Radio France Internationale

The group controlling Sudan's Darfur region has called for assistance in finding the bodies of more than 1,000 people buried in a landslide that wiped out a mountain village in an area that has seen an influx of internally displaced people fleeing violence in the ongoing war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Only one person survived the landslide that destroyed the village of Tarasin in the Jebel Marra mountain range on Sunday after a week of heavy rain, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM) said Tuesday.

Request for aid

The leader of the group, Minni Arko Minawi called on the United Nations and aid organisations for help recovering the bodies buried under mud and debris.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In images published by the SLM online, huge sections of the mountainside appear to have collapsed, burying the village under mud, uprooted trees and shattered beams.

The SLM, which controls parts of the Jebel Marra range, has mostly stayed out of the conflict the ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Supplies needed

However, hundreds of thousands of people have fled into SLM-held territory to escape the violence, in particular a siege of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

Food, shelter, and medical supplies are insufficient for the number of people arriving, and the area is also suffering a cholera outbreak.

The rainy season regularly blocks roads, adding to isolation of the mountainous areas.

The fighting has made access to much of Darfur - including the area where the landslide occurred - inaccessible to international aid organisations, severely limiting the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance.

(with newswires)

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.