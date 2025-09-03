Sudan: Landslides Wipe Out At Least 1,000 in Central Darfur

Men stand on a storage hole in Leeba, Marra region of Western Sudan (file photo).
2 September 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Jebel Marra — Reports state that at least 1,000 people were killed when landslides wiped out the village of Tarsin, in Jebel Marra, a mountain range on the border of Central and South Darfur on Sunday, according to the civil authority in areas controlled by the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), led by Abdelwahid El Nur.

The authority said heavy rains during the last week of August triggered the destruction, leaving only one survivor and levelling the citrus-producing village.

In a statement by the local civil authority, it appealed to the United Nations, regional and international organisations, and what it described as "people with a living human conscience" to help recover the bodies of the victims buried beneath the rubble.

Luca Renda, interim UN Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator, stated earlier today: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan at this tragic time. The humanitarian community stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan and will spare no effort to ensure that aid reaches those in need without delay."

The SLM-AW controls large parts of Jebel Marra and has expanded its influence since the outbreak of the war to include Nertiti, Tawila, and other areas.

