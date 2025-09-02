Liberian U.S. Air Force Officer Davina Fahnbulleh Crowned First Miss Africa-Dakota

Mama Africa is a fruitful land blessed with beautiful and brilliant daughters, and she takes pride in seeing them reach their highest potential both at home and abroad. Pageantry has long served as a channel to showcase the beauty, intellect, and resilience of African women. On August 23, 2025, at the prestigious Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead, Minnesota, Liberia's own Davina Fahnbulleh etched her name into history as the first-ever winner of the Miss Africa-Dakota pageant.

The event was a vibrant celebration of African culture and heritage, washing away negative stereotypes with a colorful display of truth, pride and unity.

A Queen With Purpose

Fahnbulleh, a member of the United States Air Force, embodies both elegance and determination. She captured the crown not on beauty alone, but also for her intelligence, wit and grace. Soft-spoken yet confident, the young Liberian carries herself with the warrior spirit of her ancestors.

Miss Africa-Dakota is designed to empower and uplift African women, providing visibility and access to resources that help them thrive. Fahnbulleh said her mission begins in Dakota but will expand to a global campaign of uplifting and enriching women everywhere.

A Competitive Stage

The competition featured seven talented contestants from across the African diaspora. Judges included Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson, Amanda Frost of Folkways, and Dr. Terry, former director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Fargo.

The crown was presented by guest of honor Porcha Taylor, Miss Africa USA from Washington, D.C. Other winners included Vanessa Angau as Miss South Sudan North Dakota, Tehtee Paye as Miss Liberia North Dakota, Marwa Adan as Miss Somalia North Dakota, Noela Niyokwizera as Miss Burundi, and Marthaline Monnangnion as African Princess North Dakota.

Rewards and Recognition

As Miss Africa-Dakota, Fahnbulleh will receive a car, an all-expense-paid trip to Africa, and a brand ambassador deal.

"This isn't just a win for me," she said. "It's a win for Liberia and for Africa as a whole."