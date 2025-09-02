Liberia: Discontent Brews Among Unity Party Frontliners in Margibi Over Lack of Recognition

Growing frustration is mounting among Unity Party (UP) frontliners in Margibi County as several loyal supporters accuse the ruling party of neglecting them despite their efforts in securing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's 2023 electoral victory.

Prominent UP supporter Stanley Nyumah has suspended his relationship with the party, citing a lack of recognition for grassroots campaigners. He said his sacrifices and loyalty had been overlooked while opportunities were handed to individuals who made "no visible contributions" during the campaign. Nyumah also criticized the recent Roberts International Airport (RIA) Board interview process, alleging that some positions were "handpicked" for preferred individuals while qualified partisans were excluded.

Similar sentiments were expressed by longtime UP figure Alice Bombo, who accused senior officials of sidelining grassroots supporters since Boakai's victory. She said many who worked tirelessly during the campaign now feel abandoned as party leaders have distanced themselves and cut off communication. Bombo appealed directly to President Boakai to recognize Margibi's contributions and called for more appointments from the county, including consideration for Former Superintendent John Buway to serve in government.

The growing dissatisfaction highlights rising tensions within the Unity Party's local structures as loyalists demand recognition, inclusion, and what they describe as "political dividends" for their role in delivering Margibi County's strong performance during the election.

Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin recently admitted that Margibi has been largely left out of major government appointments under the Unity Party-led administration, despite delivering the third-highest votes for Boakai in the 2023 runoff. Boakai secured 63,431 votes, or 47.08 percent, in the county, compared to 56,272 votes, or 41.76 percent, for incumbent George Manneh Weah.

Speaking during the induction of newly appointed Margibi County Superintendent Ojay Morris in Kakata, Nyumalin acknowledged public concerns over the lack of political representation but urged citizens not to view appointments as the sole measure of government's appreciation. He assured residents that President Boakai recognizes Margibi's contributions and pledged that the county would benefit from the administration's broader development agenda.

Despite the assurances, frustrations among grassroots supporters remain unresolved, signaling possible cracks within the ruling party's base in one of its strongest-supporting counties.