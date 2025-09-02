Gambia: What Questions Are Being Asked About the Coalition?

The following questions were conveyed to Foroyaa by those who follow WhatsApp groups and were referred to Halifa Sallah for a response:

There are some questions that are answered by all participatory political parties in Coalition 2016.

1. Is it true, as claimed by Fatoumatta Jallow - Tambajang that, she gave a signed copy of the Coalition agreement to members of participatory political parties?

2. Has she published a copy of the agreement on Social media, as she promised in her interview with Peter Gomez?

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

3. Why is it that, she and all the people she claims to have a copy of the agreement, including the then Flag-bearer / now President of the Republic and other Party leaders are not producing the document?

Or denying its existence?

4. Why was she quiet about the existence and distribution of the Coalition agreement document until now, that she wants to become President?

In his response Halifa Sallah said the following:

Allow me to state what no Coalition leader could deny; that three documents were prepared in a series based on the evolution of the process of building and consolidating a Coalition. I know what was prepared, who prepared them, why they were prepared, where they were prepared, which were signed and what is not signed. I was at the centre of everything and provided all that was necessary for their preparation.

Hence what I say about them could not be disputed by the Ex Vice President Ousainou Darboe who was imprisoned at the time and after he was released, he met all the documents prepared. Ex Vice President Fatoumatta Tambajang who never authored any of the documents, but was just a custodian of them would also not dispute what I say about them. I have promised the country that I am producing a book entitled The Impasse which gives irrefutable facts and details about the Coalition that will address all the questions raised without an iota of challenge from any member or leader of Coalition 2016. After the book is launched, I will be ready to accept an invitation from any media establishment to clarify any issue raised or any matter arising from its publication.

The public should ignore all claims until those who are bold enough to put what they claim in writing for validation by history and posterity. This is how matters stand.