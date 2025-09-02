Nigeria: Closing Nigeria's Insurance Gap for Maternal and Child Through Health Impact Bonds.

blog

Chinwendu Iroegbu and Prudence Enema (Lead writers)

A recent study drawing on data from the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) examined the relationship between women's access to health insurance and maternal mortality. The findings were significant, for every 1% increase in health insurance enrolment among women, maternal mortality dropped by more than 50%. This raises an important question, if inadequate funding has been a bottleneck in Nigeria's health sector, what possibilities might emerge if the model of health financing were reimagined?

This is where innovative approaches such as Health Impact Bonds come in. Health Impact Bonds are an innovative financing model that links funding directly to measurable health outcomes. "A Health Impact Bond is essentially a results-based financing tool," explained Njide Ndili, Country Director of PharmAccess Nigeria. "Private investors or institutions put up money up-front for a specific health outcome. If that outcome is achieved, the public sector repays the investor with a return."

In other words, the government only pays when results are delivered. The risk shifts from the public to the private sector, but accountability is integrated. Ndili offers a practical example: "Let's say we want to enrol 500,000 pregnant women into health insurance. An investor provides the money upfront to pay their premiums. If that target is achieved, the government repays the investor, plus an agreed return of about 10-20%."

This is not theory. Similar models have worked before:

In Cameroon, a Development Impact Bond (DIB) mobilised $800,000 to scale up Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), a proven intervention where premature or low-birthweight babies are kept in constant skin-to-skin contact with their mothers. The bond supported 10 hospitals to expand KMC services, with financing tied to clear health outcomes, such as hospitals working towards measurable targets for instance exclusive breastfeeding rates and infant survival. The programme exceeded these targets, demonstrating that outcome-linked financing can drive efficiency and accountability in maternal and newborn care.

In India, impact bonds have been used to tackle maternal mortality by linking funding to service uptake and health outcomes. The model incentivised providers to improve the quality and reach of maternal health services with financing disbursed only when targets were met, for example, reductions in maternal deaths or increases in accessed antenatal care, facility deliveries, and skilled birth attendance. This mechanism ensured that money was not just spent, but spent effectively, translating directly into lives saved.

For Nigeria, where maternal mortality remains among the highest in the world, Health Impact Bonds could make a difference. By funding insurance premiums for pregnant women and tying reimbursements to outcomes like skilled deliveries and immunisation, every naira spent could saves lives. If progress is to be made, policymakers must prioritise results-based financing that delivers both accountability and impact for mothers and newborns.

The reality of childbirth in Nigeria

Every year, about 7 million Nigerian women give birth, yet less than 5% have health insurance coverage to help them navigate the costs of maternal care. This gap contributes to high out-of-pocket spending that often pushes many families deeper into poverty. With Nigeria accounting for around 20% of global maternal deaths and 25% of under-five deaths, the need for sustainable health financing solutions cannot be overstated.

The numbers paint a stark picture. In 2023 alone, over 75,000 Nigerian women died from pregnancy-related complications, making up nearly a quarter of global maternal deaths. Meanwhile, only 10% of Nigerians are covered by any form of health insurance, leaving most families vulnerable to catastrophic health costs.

These financial barriers are life-altering. Women without health insurance are less likely to attend the four antenatal visits recommended by WHO and more likely to give birth outside health facilities, putting both mother and child at greater risk.

Behind these numbers are real families, like the mother in Suleja who did not deliver in a maternity ward, but in a crowded female ward because her local primary healthcare centre (PHC) had only one delivery couch for dozens of women, or the families in rural communities who delay seeking care, not because treatment is unavailable, but because it is unaffordable.

These are not isolated stories; they are the everyday struggles of millions of Nigerians and until health financing meets people where they are, those struggles will continue.

What Must Change

What Rwanda and Ghana got right

Nigeria is not alone in its struggle to expand coverage, but across the continent, Rwanda and Ghana have shown that Universal Health Coverage is not a far-fetched dream; it is possible.

Rwanda built its system from the ground up, using community-based health insurance where the poorest pay nothing and wealthier households contribute modest premiums. Coverage has reached over 80% of the population.

Likewise, Ghana's National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), launched in 2003, also demonstrates what is possible when political will, financing, and community engagement align. Both countries leaned on community trust, tiered subsidies, and grassroots enrolment to bring people on board, lessons Nigeria cannot afford to ignore.

As Njide Ndili explained, "Nigeria has been financing health the same way for years, with very little impact. It's time to explore innovative approaches. Health Impact Bonds provide an opportunity to bring in private capital, share risk, and catalyse real progress for maternal and child health."

The NHIA Act lit a beacon of hope, but hope without action is hollow. Families cannot wait another decade for protection from catastrophic healthcare costs. With community-driven enrolment, smart subsidies, and innovative financing like Health Impact Bonds, Nigeria can move from policy promises to practical protection.