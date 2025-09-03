Liberia: Volunteer Teachers Protest At Boakai's Home

A group of volunteer teachers from public schools under the bannerof the National Volunteer Teachers Association have protested outside the residence of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, demanding long-promised employment after years of sacrificing in classrooms across Liberia without asalary.

The protest on Monday, September 1, 2025, was led by the Association's spokesperson, Mr. Patrick Walker, who said they were speaking on behalf of over 2,000 volunteer teachers nationwide.

The aggrieved teachers were seen holding placards with inscriptions such as: "No employment for volunteer teachers, no instruction." "Qualified teachers deserve salaries." "Stop exploiting volunteer teachers," and "MOE, respect education."

Initially gathering at the President's residence, the group was later directed by police to move to Rehab Junction, several miles from the premises.

"We are treated like we're not human", Walker lamented.

Addressing reporters at the scene, Mr. Walker said the protest aimed to draw attention to ongoing neglect by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), and the Civil Service Agency (CSA). He accused the government of repeated delays and broken promises, despite prior assurances that volunteer teachers would have be placed on government payroll.

"Finance Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, told us that immediately after the passage of the national budget, volunteer teachers would be placed on payroll," Walker recalled.

According to him, the Ministry of Education last year vetted 6,000 volunteer teachers, of which 3,755 were deemed qualified. Minister Jarso Jallah had reportedly committed to placing 2,000 of them on the payroll in the first phase, 1,000 as replacements and another 1,000 as new hires. The remainder were promised employment in a second phase.

"We accepted this plan in good faith," Walker said. "But nothing has been done. We've met with Assistant Minister for Fiscal Affairs, Jonathan Jackson, and HR officials several times. They claimed they were working with District and County Education Officers to resolve the matter, but still, no action."

Walker, echoing the frustration of many, said some volunteer teachers have served for 5, 10, even 15 years without any form of compensation.

"We are assembled at the President's home to call his attention to how we are being treated. If nothing is done, our people will not return to the classrooms until they are placed on payroll. We are losing hope," he lamented.

In response to the protest, Maxim Bleteen, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education, acknowledged the ongoing process. He confirmed that the vetting list had been submitted to the CSA, but emphasized limitations of the national budget cycle.

"The budget is done annually. The 2025 fiscal budget has already been completed," Bleteen explained. "How can you place people on the payroll in the middle of the year?"

He added that Education Minister Jallah is committed to addressing the situation in the upcoming fiscal year, noting that the concerns of volunteer teachers are on the Ministry's radar.

Protests by volunteer teachers come as public schools across the country officially reopen this week. Editing by Jonathan Browne