Nigeria: Don't Mislead Nigerians With Fake Infrastructure Report, ADC Tells Tinubu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu administration of manipulating official infrastructure data in an attempt to deflect growing criticisms over allegations of nepotism and regional bias.

In a statement issued on yesterday, the national publicity secretary of ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the Tinubu government's infrastructure report not only reinforced existing suspicions about exclusionary governance but also exposed the administration's alarming comfort with misleading the public with #FakeNews.

The opposition party said it observed with keen interest the Federal Government's recent flurry of media engagements, particularly the hurried release of a glossy infrastructure document tagged "Infrastructure Equity for Every Region. Progress for Every Nigerian. The Renewed Hope Agenda in Action."

The party noted that while it noted that it would ordinarily have commended such an effort at transparency, the context and content of the report suggested that this was less a gesture of accountability and more a panicked propaganda attempt at damage control in the face of mounting criticism about the government's nepotistic and exclusionary tendencies.

The party said noted that this is the first time that any government in Nigeria would be so hard pressed to prove that it has actually given all parts of the country a sense of belonging.

"But the reason is clear: this is the most divisive government we have ever had, where the principle of "it is our turn," has become a mantra of marginalisation and government business is run like an exclusive membership club.

"Unfortunately for the administration, in a desperate attempt to defend its records, it ended up convicting itself with obviously manipulated evidence.

"For avoidance of doubt, the so-called infrastructure progress report, rather than exonerate the government, actually showcases the cronyism, the sloppiness and the lack of equitable distribution of projects and spending for which this APC government has become widely renown.

"Under the section purportedly dedicated to North-Western Nigeria, the government lists 12 projects, but upon closer scrutiny, at least four of those projects do not belong there.

"Let's take the Damaturu -Maiduguri road, for instance. This was supposedly a 110km road that was listed under the North-West. Yet, Damaturu is the capital of Yobe State, and Maiduguri is the capital of Borno State, and Borno State is in the North-East. Similarly, the Bama and Dikwa roads, also in Borno State, were mysteriously reclassified as North-Western projects.

"Then there is the Lokoja-Okene dualisation project. Lokoja is the capital of Kogi State, which, along with Okene, falls squarely within the North-Central zone.

Yet, the government's report would have us believe it is a North-Western initiative. The Benue-9th Mile road is another case in point. This was mislabeled under the North-West, despite Benue being in the North-Central.

"To make matters worse, some projects were listed twice, once under their actual regions and again under the North-West. We know that budgets have allegedly been padded by this administration, but this is the first time that we have seen infographics being padded with such brazen creativity.

"What is even more interesting is that several of the projects that the Tinubu government is celebrating were initiated under the Buhari administration, only to be repackaged and presented as fresh achievements of the Tinubu government.

"At this point, one thing is clear: the Presidential Media Team's colourful, propaganda-filled infographics cannot mask the darker truths behind these projects. The processes surrounding them are opaque. Contracts are being awarded without adherence to the Procurement Act, and many have been handed over to known cronies, political financiers, and economic oligarchs.

"Even the public's basic questions are met with silence. What, for example, is the cost of the Badagry-Sokoto Highway? Why are we not told how much is, and has been, spent, with whom the contracts are being signed, or what procurement procedures were followed? Why are some projects lavishly funded while others, particularly those in opposition strongholds, are stalled indefinitely? Is this what democracy under the APC has become?

"The place to start is for the government to answer these questions and release full reports on award and implementation of these projects if it must be taken seriously."

The party said the latest gaffe by the presidency and the APC-led federal government however fits within a disturbing pattern.

ADC said when the government was accused of nepotism in political appointments, it responded with a generic list of names from across the country, without portfolios or details, a move designed to obscure the truth rather than reveal it.

"Meanwhile, key appointments remain dominated by individuals from a certain political circle, a certain state, and ultimately, a certain region.

"This selective disclosure strategy has failed to convince critics. It has also embarrassed respected leaders in the South-West, who had hoped for a government of national inclusion and competence.

"At a time when our nation needs equity and unity more than ever, this government appears committed to deepening the fractures that divide us. The ADC believes that no amount of propaganda or PowerPoint presentations can substitute for genuine inclusion, fairness, and transparency.

"In this regard, the ADC demands that the Tinubu administration abandon the dishonest politics of propaganda that it has become accustomed to. No amount of spin can substitute for justice, geographically, politically, or economically. A government like this one, that cannot be equitable and inclusive, will always continue to be a government that is at war with its own legitimacy," ADC added.