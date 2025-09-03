Gambia: Man Accused of Assaulting TikToker Skyboy Changes Plea

2 September 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mariama Marong

A man accused of assaulting TikToker Bakary Jallow, popularly known as Skyboy, has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty.

Modou Njie, the accused, initially pleaded guilty when he first appeared before Magistrate Isatou Jallow on August 25. But when he returned to court for sentencing and a narration of the facts, he changed his plea to not guilty as soon as he entered the dock. The magistrate formally recorded the new plea.

ASP Kinteh appeared for the Inspector General of Police, while Mr. Njie was unrepresented. The accused told the court that his family was arranging negotiations with the victim to settle the matter out of court. He also applied for bail pending trial.

The prosecution, however, said the victim was unwilling to enter any negotiations. "The victim, Bakary Jallow alias Skyboy, is not ready to enter into negotiation with the accused person because his life was threatened by the accused and he is not willing to have talk with them," the prosecuting officer told the court.

Magistrate Jallow granted bail in the sum of D10,000 or one surety with an ID card.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged assault took place on July 30 in Bijilo. Prosecutors said Mr. Njie assaulted Mr. Jallow with a cutlass, striking his head and causing grievous harm. The charge is brought under Section 181 of the Criminal Offences Act 2025.

The case has been adjourned to September 15 for the commencement of trial.

