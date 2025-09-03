Liberia: Tension in Ganta After Death of Motorcyclist - Protesters Threaten to Burn Down Police Station

Ganta, Nimba County — Tension has gripped the commercial city of Ganta after the body of 22-year-old Jackson Roland was discovered in District #8, sparking protests by angry motorcyclists who blocked major roads and threatened to burn down the local police station.

According to reports gathered by FrontPage Africa, Roland's body was found near the CMC Junction in District #8. In response, scores of motorcyclists staged demonstrations, blocking key highways including the Ganta-Bong County road, the Ganta-Saclepea road, and the Sanniquellie highway. The blockade disrupted traffic flow from Monrovia, Saclepea, Sanniquellie, and neighboring Guinea and Ivory Coast

The death of Roland is the latest in a troubling pattern -- he is reportedly the eighth motorcyclist killed in the area under similar circumstances, with motorcycles allegedly seized by attackers.

Bong County Police Commander Fasn V. Sheriff confirmed that two suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody as investigations continue.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Heightened Tensions

Several protesters expressed outrage, vowing to set the Ganta Police Station ablaze if swift justice is not served. Though the exact motive behind their threats remains unclear, many claim they are frustrated over a string of unsolved killings targeting motorcyclists.

Authorities Call for Calm

Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt, District #1 Representative Samuel Brown, and Nimba County Police Commander Larmie Mendin have appealed for calm, urging the aggrieved protesters to refrain from violence and allow law enforcement to pursue the case.

"Only peaceful engagement can resolve these conflicts issues," the local leaders emphasized.

About the Victim

Contrary to initial claims, the late Jackson Roland was not a commercial motorcyclist by profession. He was undergoing training in soap-making at the Nena Group of Agriculture Projects in the Pearson community, Ganta.

Mr. Newton S. Woyeh Sr., proprietor of the Nena Group, told FrontPage Africa that Roland normally visited his parents on weekends and returned early Mondays for training. However, when he failed to return this week, concern mounted, prompting Woyeh to alert the police. A search was launched before Roland's body was eventually discovered.