Sierra Leone: EU Contributes 9m Euros for Groundbreaking Biodiversity and Community Development Projects in Sierra Leone

Freetown, Sierra Leone — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a EUR 9 million contribution from the European Union (EU) to launch a transformative three-year project aimed at reducing biodiversity loss and improving the quality of life for communities living in and around protected areas in Sierra Leone. The multi-sectoral project titled "Nature Nourishes Territorial Approach for Local Development (NN-TALD)" will benefit 75,000 smallholder farmers and vulnerable groups who rely on natural resources for their livelihoods. The project combines policy-level support with grassroots engagement to promote environmentally friendly practices, expand livelihood opportunities, and strengthen inclusive public service delivery around national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and forest reserves.

"This contribution marks a significant investment in the future of Sierra Leone," said Yvonne Forsen, WFP Representative and Country Director. "It will empower communities through sustainable agriculture, inclusive governance, and strengthened resilience in the face of climate shocks."

Sierra Leone's rich biodiversity and ecosystems spanning over 661,575 hectares are vital for biodiversity and ecosystem services, yet face mounting threats from deforestation, mining, unsustainable farming, and climate change. Communities near these areas often depend on natural resources, creating tension between conservation and survival.

The Government of Sierra Leone has implemented decentralization reforms aimed at empowering chiefdom councils and local communities to lead sustainable resource management and development. The NN-TALD initiative supports these efforts, aligning with Sierra Leone's national development plan, and key sectoral strategies, including the Protect Salone Strategy by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) reinforcing Europe's commitment to a greener, fairer future for all Sierra Leoneans.

A key component of NN-TALD is a data-led approach to conservation. The MECC and the EU are partnering with WFP's Asset Impact Monitoring from Space (AIMS) team to conduct regular forest cover monitoring using remote sensing technology. This data is crucial for guiding conservation efforts. The project will also build on successful community-led conservation models.

"In well-managed areas, such as the Gola Rainforest and Tiwai Island, deforestation rates have been reduced to almost zero- said Holger Rommen, representative of the EU- This is not a coincidence; it is a direct result of strong management, effective partnerships, and dedicated community engagement".

A core feature of NN-TALD project is the €5.5 million NN-Facility, an innovative fund enabling local stakeholders to implement their own Chiefdom Development and Land Use Plans. These funds will support projects that protect the environment, promote sustainable agroecological practices, and develop deforestation-free value chains. It will also invest in green economy initiatives such as renewable energy systems, water management facilities, health and education services, to improve quality of life and build trust in conservation efforts. WFP and the EU will work closely with the Government of Sierra Leone and local partners to ensure effective implementation and long-term impact of the project across all targeted conservation areas.