Egyptian Military Delegation Visits Jowhar to Assess Security Ahead of Troop Deployment

Jowhar, Somalia — A 16-member delegation from the Egyptian Armed Forces arrived in Jowhar on Monday as part of a preliminary mission to assess the security situation and logistical preparations before the deployment of an Egyptian battalion to join the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The delegation, led by Brigadier General Islam Radwan, was received by Colonel Oscar Hatungimana, commander of the Burundi battalion currently deployed under the AUSSOM umbrella.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the 5th Division of the Somali National Army in Jowhar, which is a key town located 90 kilometers north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

During their meeting, the Egyptian officers and their Burundian counterparts exchanged detailed briefings focusing on the current security landscape in the Middle Shabelle region, an area that remains a hotspot for militant activity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The discussions aimed to coordinate efforts and share intelligence to ensure a smooth integration of the incoming Egyptian forces into ongoing operations.

Following the briefing, the Egyptian delegation conducted an inspection of key infrastructure, including the Jowhar Airstrip and other strategic sites that will support the battalion's operations.

This visit was part of the preparatory measures to guarantee that all logistical and operational requirements are met ahead of the new troops' arrival.

The deployment of the Egyptian battalion is anticipated to significantly enhance AUSSOM's capacity to stabilize the region and counter persistent threats from militant groups, particularly Al-Shabaab.

It reflects Egypt's growing commitment to regional security and the African Union's broader peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

Officials indicated that the Egyptian forces will work closely with existing contingents to reinforce security, provide training, and support Somali government efforts aimed at restoring peace and order.

The Egyptian battalion's arrival marks an important phase in the ongoing multinational mission seeking to restore stability in Somalia's conflict-affected areas.