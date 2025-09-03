Liberia: Govt Breaks Ground for China Aid Overpass Bridges

Monrovia, September 2, 2025: The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Public Works, has announced the groundbreaking of the long-awaited China Aid Overpass Bridges Project, scheduled to take place today, September 2, 2025, at the front entrance of the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The ministry has announced that the ceremony, marking a major milestone in Liberia's infrastructure development, will cause significant traffic disruptions along Tubman Boulevard on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

In a public service announcement, the Ministry of Public Works, in collaboration with the China Aid Project Team, cautioned motorists, pedestrians, and commuters to anticipate partial road closures and diversions in the vicinity of the Ministerial Complex entrance.

"Motorists commuting from Paynesville/Congo Town toward Central Monrovia, and those traveling from Central Monrovia toward Paynesville/Congo Town via Tubman Boulevard, are advised to plan as partial road closures and diversions are expected," the ministry stated.

Traffic is expected to be heavily congested from early morning until midday due to protocol arrangements and ceremonial activities.

According to the Ministry of Work, Liberia National Police (LNP) officers will be deployed on site to direct traffic from the ministerial complex to Sinkor.

According to a release posted on the ministry website, all Motorists are strongly encouraged to use secondary roads to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, the ministry expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and appealed for the public's cooperation to ensure a smooth and successful program.