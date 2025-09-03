Nigeria: Federal Govt Orders Repairs of Bridge Along Shagamu-Benin Expressway

Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi has ordered immediate dispatch of engineers to a damaged bridge at the border of Edo and Ondo States of the Shagamu-Benin carriageway for urgent repairs.

Umahi, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji said the Federal Ministry of Works was actively following up on the repairs of the damaged deck on the Benin-bound of the Shagamu-Benin carriageway.

The bridge, which is a double carriageway, got visibly punctured at the Benin-bound of the carriageway of the bridge within one span of the five spans of the bridge.

The minister said urgent action has been initiated on the damaged section of the bridge, saying it will take a maximum of 45 days after concrete works for vehicular movement to resume on that section to allow the concrete to mature.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Umahi said the response was in line with the proactive interventions by the Renewed Hope administration of the President, Bola Tinubu.

He recalled that similar incident occurred on one of the spans in the past, and was repaired with dispatch.

The minister explained that the damage on the said bridge was age-related deterioration.

"Bridges are susceptible to having their structures undermined as a result of old age," he said.

The Shagamu-Benin bridge was built in 1981 with the bridge deck prone to aging challenges.

"The life span of a bridge can vary significantly based on several factors, including the materials used, environmental conditions, traffic loads, and maintenance practices," he added.

He explained further, "This overtime causes issues like punctures, cracks, corrosions, or structural weakness".

The Minister assured that permanent solution is underway for the Shagamu-Benin bridge.

According to Umahi, the solution "is to remove the entire deck slab of the two sets of bridges in Ondo and Edo States which are all within the same location, and rebuild the deck slab through innovative engineering technology".

He apologised to road users for the inconveniences they have suffered or will suffer within the period of the rehabilitation work.

The minister further assured that his ministry will work with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel to maintain traffic during the the rehabilitation period to avoid motorists getting stuck in traffic jam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister commended the content creator who raised the alarm on the damaged section of the bridge.

"He notes the content creator's preconceptions over the modest efforts of the Renewed Hope administration to transform the road infrastructure and expand the transportation ecosystem to stimulate progressive national economic growth but urges him and others with such mindsets to know that the Renewed Hope agenda of revolutionising road infrastructure nationwide is on course and the mission of revitalising and strengthening the inherited deteriorating federal road architecture is making significant progress across board," the statement said.

The Minister reiterated the unwavering commitment of the President in transforming Nigeria's transport sector and positioning it for sustainable economic prosperity.