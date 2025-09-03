Nigeria: Let Trump Do His Worst, Nigeria's Economy Is Stable - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria has already met its revenue target for the year in August -- affirming that the country's economy is now stable, resilient, and less vulnerable to external shocks, regardless of what global actors like US President Donald Trump may do.

The President made this known while receiving a delegation of former members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, including governors, lawmakers, and other political leaders drawn from across the federation.

"Today, I can stand here before you to brag -- Nigeria is not borrowing. We have met our revenue target for the year and we met it in August. Let Trump do his worst, we are stable," Tinubu said.

He attributed this progress to improved non-oil revenue performance, asserting that Nigeria now has no reason to fear international economic developments, citing robust mechanisms already in place to keep the nation on course.

"If non-oil revenue is going well, then we have no fear of whatever Trump is doing on the other side," Tinubu stated.

According to him, when he took over, the exchange rate had ballooned to N1,900 to the US dollar. But thanks to reforms and fiscal discipline, the rate has stabilised around N1,450, without the need for elite-level backchannel connections to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

"Nobody is trading pieces of paper for exchange rate anymore. You don't have to know a CBN governor to get forex. All you have to do is export, import, and create jobs for the people," he said.

Tinubu noted that his administration was focused on "fixing the economy" and "bringing hope to the people," describing agriculture as the backbone of Nigeria's long-term food security plan.

He revealed that he had just signed off on a major agricultural mechanisation programme that will be deployed in every region, complete with training centres and support infrastructure.

"We are doing mechanisation and training -- that is our backbone: food sovereignty, food security. If we remove hunger, we have defeated poverty," he said.

Addressing the CPC bloc of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) directly, the President assured them of his continued commitment to their shared ideals, while acknowledging the delays in political appointments.

He noted that ambassadorial positions were still available but insisted that fixing the economy was his primary focus.

"I couldn't appoint everybody at once, and thank you for your patience. I still have some slots for ambassadorial positions that so many people are craving for. But it's not easy stitching those names," he said.

Tinubu spoke warmly of his long-standing political relationships with the CPC bloc, recalling the early days of the merger talks leading to the formation of APC.

"You brought back the memory of the beginning of the alliance. When we sat down to fashion out which way. We disagreed to agree. We even argued on symbol -- he [Buhari] insisted on parliament, and I insisted on broom. He's so stubborn," Tinubu jocularly said.

Reflecting on his commitment to building on the legacies of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu praised the virtues of honesty, justice, and discipline that he said he inherited from his predecessor.

"Part of what we inherited from Buhari was his honesty, transparency, justice. That's all. You won't have anything less than that," he said.

The President also commended the unity and loyalty of CPC stakeholders, stating that their solidarity strengthens his resolve to work even harder.

"When I see people like you, my determination is to work harder. We are certain we are going to succeed," Tinubu said, promising to build a 'Buhari House' that would serve as a symbol of joy and prosperity in honour of the late President.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who led the CPC delegation, assured Tinubu of their unwavering loyalty and pledged grassroots mobilisation in support of the administration's second term in 2027.

"I want to seize this opportunity, Mr. President, to assure you of the unconditional support of all former members of the CPC," Abbas said.

He dismissed notions that the CPC bloc was fractured or not aligned with the current administration, declaring: "From the calibre of people you see here, you will be convinced that the notion that CPC is broken or not with this administration is a lie."

He further commended Tinubu for standing by the Buhari family and the CPC political family during the former President's passing, noting that the burial was handled with unprecedented dignity and honour.

"It was unprecedented in the history of Nigeria for any former leader to be accorded such kind of respect," Abbas said, citing the presidential delegations to the UK and the personal presence of Tinubu and the First Lady at multiple events in Katsina and Kaduna.

"We are together today with you, tomorrow and forever," he concluded.

Also speaking, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa State and leader of The Buhari Organisation (TBO), offered heartfelt appreciation to Tinubu for what he described as a dignified, transparent, and loyalty-driven handling of Buhari's death.

"You did not only bury Muhammadu Buhari but honoured him and ensured a befitting state burial with full military honours," Al-Makura said.

He praised Tinubu for sharing a vision with Buhari that was founded not on "political assemblage" or benefits, but on values of discipline, justice, economic sovereignty, and responsible governance.

"You and President Muhammadu Buhari shared more than a political alliance. You were united by purpose and vision, not benefits," Al-Makura said.

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda was not just a slogan, but a "scientific, pragmatic, and rewarding blueprint for national restoration."

Pledging the full support of CPC loyalists nationwide, Al-Makura added, "Our loyalty and commitment to you and your government is irrevocable."

As the meeting ended, Tinubu promised that "the joy at the end of this journey" will belong to all Nigerians -- and that the path of recovery had already begun.