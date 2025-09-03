Nigeria: We'll Safeguard Nigeria's Interests in Gulf of Guinea, Says VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu's commitment to the peace, security and stability of the Gulf of Guinea, particularly ongoing reforms in the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

He particularly noted Nigeria's commitment to regional cooperation and to the African Union's 2050 Integrated Maritime Strategy.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President stated this on Tuesday when he received the Executive Secretary of GGC, Mr Jose Mba Abeso, and his team on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I reaffirm Nigeria's strong commitment to the objectives of the GGC. Nobody can undermine the role of the Commission in fostering cooperation, peace, and sustainable development in the Gulf of Guinea," he noted.

Continuing, the Vice President said, "As Africa's most populous nation and unarguably the largest economy, we have interests to protect, promote, project, and preserve in the Gulf of Guinea. Be reassured that some of the issues you have raised, the President will give them the desired attention. We want the Gulf of Guinea to function effectively."

He commended the management of the GGC, assuring it of Nigeria's "unalloyed commitment to the ideals and objectives of the commission."

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of GGC, Mr Jose Mba Abeso, solicited Nigeria's support for the commission's reform programmes aimed at expanding its membership to include all the 19 coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea, and improving peace and security in the region.

The Executive Secretary also spoke about the need for stakeholders in the region to jointly engage insurance companies in reviewing the high premium paid for the movement of goods in the Gulf of Guinea.

Commending Nigeria's leading role in the establishment of the Combined Maritime Taskforce in the region, Mr Abeso sought President Tinubu's support in rallying other political leaders in the region to operationalise the force.

Also present in the meeting with the VP were the Force Commander, Combined Maritime Taskforce for the Gulf of Guinea, Commodore M.S. Shettima; Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde from the Defence Headquarters; Amb. Obinna Agbugba from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Adebowale Badejo from the GGC, among others.