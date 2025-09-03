Nigeria: Minister Orders Repair of Damaged Bridge On Shagamu-Benin Road

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed the immediate dispatch of a team of engineers to the location of a damaged bridge at the border of Edo and Ondo States on the Shagamu-Benin Carriageway to fix it.

Umahi, in a statement issued yesterday by his special adviser on Media, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, said the Federal Ministry of Works is following up on the repair of the damaged deck on the Benin-bound section of the road.

The bridge, which has a double carriageway, was visibly punctured at the Benin-bound section of the highway within one span of the five spans.

He said in line with the proactive approach to interventions by the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urgent action had been initiated on the damaged section of the bridge, and it will take 45 days after concrete works for vehicular movement to resume on that section, so as to allow the concrete to mature.

The minister recalled that a similar incident occurred on one of the spans in the past, and it was repaired with dispatch.

Umahi said the damage being noticed on the bridge is an age-related deterioration.

"Bridges are susceptible to having their structures undermined due to old age," he said.

The Shagamu-Benin bridge was built in 1981, and the deck is ageing.

"The life span of a bridge can vary significantly based on several factors, including the materials used, environmental conditions, traffic loads and maintenance practices," he added.

He stated, "This overtime causes punctures, cracks, corrosion, or structural weakness."

The minister apologised to road users for the inconveniences they have suffered or will suffer during the rehabilitation.