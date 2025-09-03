Liberia: U.S.$3m Gola Forest Protection Project Launched

A major conservation initiative valued at over three million US dollars has been launched to protect the Gola National Park and strengthen community livelihoods along its fringes.

The project, spearheaded by the Society for the Conservation of Nature Liberia (SCNL) in partnership with Conservation International (CI), is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). It seeks to preserve Liberia's rich biodiversity while promoting sustainable development for local residents.

According to SCNL, the funding will support research, conservation practices, and livelihood programs aimed at improving the lives of people living around the park. The initiative also places Liberia's forests at the forefront of global conservation efforts.

The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), has pledged technical assistance to SCNL, Nature Compact, and Partners in Development (PADeV) in implementing the project.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This initiative is part of the broader Guinean Forests Integrated Program, officially known as "Strengthening Conservation and Effective Governance of Liberia's Critical Forests in the Northwest Liberia Landscape."

Roger Emmou, CI's Director of Program Delivery for West and Central Africa, emphasized the importance of the Guinean Forests, which stretch across Liberia, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Guinea. "Nowhere in international discussions have the Guinean Forests received such recognition," Emmou said, stressing CI's commitment to raising the region's global profile alongside the Amazon and Congo Basin.

SCNL Program Manager Michael Taire described the launch as a historic step. "This is a major milestone in our journey to protect Liberia's forest landscapes and transboundary watersheds," he said, thanking GEF for its support.

The project will not only protect forests and water resources but also strengthen governance, build environmental resilience, and promote sustainable community practices.

FDA's Deputy Managing Director for Conservation and Carbon, Nora Browier, disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will soon be signed between the FDA and EPA to create synergy among projects and ensure tangible benefits for forest-edge communities.

EPA Deputy Anthony Kollie reaffirmed the agency's role in guiding the five-year initiative. "This project will promote integrated forest management, enhance local livelihoods, and strengthen governance across critical ecosystems," he said.

With more than three million dollars committed and a coalition of partners led by SCNL, PADeV, and Nature Compact, supported by CI's technical expertise, the Liberia Guinean Forests Child Project is expected to reshape the future of conservation in West Africa.

Covering more than 350,000 hectares, straddling the Liberia and Sierra Leone borders, Gola Forest is the largest remaining block of Upper Guinean Forest. An important biodiversity hotspot, the forest is home to 49 mammal species, 327 bird species, and 43 amphibian species, in addition to more than 200 species of trees.

More than 60 globally threatened species including the Western Red Colobus monkey Piliocolobus badius (Endangered), Zebra Duiker Cephalophus zebra, and Rufous Fishing-owl Scotopella ussheri (both Vulnerable) are found in Gola Forest

Years of deforestation and degradation, driven by logging, agriculture, armed conflict, and mining, have led to the loss of globally important biodiversity and decreased resilience to climate change. This has significantly impacted local communities, who depend on the forest for their livelihoods.

In 2011, the governments of Liberia and Sierra Leone signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the management, research, protection, and conservation of the Gola Forest. In February 2020, an amended MoU was signed by both countries, reaffirming their commitment to jointly manage the forest and protect its biodiversity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

From 2020 to present, A European Commission-funded project by organizations like BirdLife International and the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL) has been conserving the Gola Forest landscape in both Sierra Leone and Liberia. It supports sustainable land use planning and training for communities in the Gola Forest.

According to research, GOLA-REAP Project (2021-2024, with ongoing efforts) focuses on fostering peace and resilience in border communities by empowering youth and women in sustainable land access and promoting sustainable resource use.

Given its history, Gola Rainforest National Park (GRNP) Community Development, since 2007, has focused on community engagement, livelihood interventions, and the promotion of sustainable cocoa farming by linking communities to international buyers for Fairtrade-certified products.

The initiative stands as a beacon of hope not only for Liberia but for the entire Guinean forest region, symbolizing a collective vision for sustainable development, resilience, and ecological preservation.