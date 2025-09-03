Nigeria: Panic in Ondo As EFCC Probes Osopadec

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into contracts and projects awarded by the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) between 2018 and 2025.

As part of the probe, the anti-graft agency has summoned the chairman of OSOPADEC, Prince Biyi Poroye, for questioning.

It was unclear at press time if Poroye, who was appointed only ten days before the EFCC's invitation, had honoured the summon at the commission's Benin zonal office.

The invitation letter, dated June 23, 2025, and signed by ACE Ibelema Bristol, EFCC's Head of Investigation in Benin, stated that clarification was needed from the commission.

The letter, titled "Investigation Activities: Letter of Invitation", requested documents including: List of contracts/projects executed from 2018 till date. Status of the contracts/projects (completed or ongoing). Companies awarded the contracts, with account and contact details. Amounts paid to each company.

The EFCC said the request was made pursuant to Section 38 (1) and (2) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

Sources disclosed that a top official of OSOPADEC has been directed to honour the invitation on behalf of the agency.

Meanwhile, a civic group, Ondo State Citizenship and Leadership, expressed concern that the invitation letter was leaked to embarrass Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's administration.

The group's coordinator, Comrade Ikumapayi Ezekiel, alleged that "moles" within the government were behind the leak, adding:

"The people are not fools. This is clearly a blackmail attempt to discredit the governor. We know the personality who once tried to corner the agency's resources but met a brick wall."

Reacting, OSOPADEC chairman, Prince Poroye, clarified that the EFCC's letter was directed at his office, not his person.

He noted that the inquiry predated his appointment: "The petition covers 2018 till date, long before my swearing-in. The invitation came barely a week after I resumed office. As the Bible says, 'the sons have committed no crimes."'

Poroye vowed that no form of blackmail or bottleneck would derail his plans to reposition OSOPADEC.

"The spirit to perform is high, the will is strong, and our capacity to navigate manipulations is clear. With the encouragement of Mr. Governor, we will deliver."

He listed priority areas since assuming office, including: Completing abandoned multi-billion-naira projects. Resolving ownership disputes and litigations through alternative dispute resolution. Strengthening partnerships with other interventionist agencies. Providing bursaries, scholarships, and grants to vulnerable citizens. Investing in staff training and capacity building.

Poroye maintained that OSOPADEC, unlike conventional ministries, was designed to serve as a rapid-response agency to address urgent needs in oil-producing communities, stressing that operations must remain at full gear.