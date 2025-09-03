Malawi: Chakwera Storms Ntcheu to Connect With Ngoni Voters

Large crowds are excepted to warmly welcome President Lazarus Chakwera in Ntcheu district where he will hold whistle stops at seven constituencies to directly connect with the crucial Ngoni voters.

During the tour, Chawkera is expected to persuade people of Ntcheu to vote him back into government so that his administration can continue with the various development projects in the district.

Chakwera will also meet all chiefs in Ntcheu at Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani headquarters and visit Inkosi Kwataine.

The President will conduct whistle-Stops at;

1. Inkosini HQs- Meeting with all Amakhosi

2.⁠ ⁠Lizulu TC- Ntcheu North constituency-Shadow MP: Hon Chodzadza

3.⁠ ⁠kambilonjo Trading Centre-Shadow MP: Hon Kamuyambeni- Ncheu Dzonzi Mvai Constituency

4.⁠ ⁠Champiti Court Shadow MP: Hon Dr Mbawala- Ntcheu Central Constituency

5.⁠ ⁠Visit to Inkosi Kwataine

6.⁠ ⁠Mbvimbo HQs-Shadow MP: Hon Elizabeth Kaludzu-Ntcheu Central East Constituency

7.⁠ ⁠Kasinje TC- Shadow MP: Hon Dr. F Mkungula-Ntcheu Bwanje Constituency

Some of the development projects implemented in Ntcheu Lizulu, Tsangano and Champiti include; Construction of Chilobwe school, houses for Inkosi Gomani and Chankhumbira, constuction of Inkosi Gomani road, classroom blocks at Guli , Chilobwe CDSS, Chiwaya , Matawale, bridges at Nthumbi, Malaswa, Tchesa and Chigumu Nthumbi and staff houses at Nsipe.

Other major projects in Ntcheu district,

. Invested MK162 million in farm equipment, processing, and warehousing through AGCOM, benefiting 1,067 farmers; rehabilitated 3,000 hectares at Tsangano Mega Farm, and 1,400 hectares at Bwanje Valley Irrigation Scheme; distributed affordable inputs to 420,235 households since 2020; rehabilitated four irrigation schemes at Thava, Chitseke, Fufule and Lisungwi to boost maize and rice production for 2,000 farming households.

. Disbursed NEEF cash loans worth MK252 million for our youth and women entrepreneurs in Ntcheu and MK3 billion to 4,596 businesses; distributed maize worth MK3.67 billion to 34,482 households; secured employment for 700 young people through gold mining exploration taking place in the district; completed construction of three Police units; and are constructing 33 houses for Police and 6 houses for Immigration officers.

. Completed two health posts at Mchekecha and Kulanga, while site handovers are underway at Sanjani and Chagomelana; constructed five community secondary schools at Gomani Chikuse, Kalila, Mokhotho, Tambala and Bwanje, 30 secondary school classrooms, 24 primary school classrooms, and recruited new 174 school teachers.

. Connected 8,727 households to electricity under MAREP; are constructing a mini grid at Mwansambo, which is at 30%; made 124 free water-connections; construction of Ntcheu Stadium; and the Ntcheu-Kambilongo road has now been surfaced on the Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza Road; and reached to 14,349 beneficiaries on social cash transfer and 16,396 beneficiaries on climate smart enhanced cash program.

Chakwra is expected to pay tribute to Dr. Saulos Chilima who came from Ntchue and made a significant contribution Tonse Alliance victory in 2020 and to the government's ability to deliver on all these developments.

Ntchue is a crucial swing district with 172,622 registered voters.