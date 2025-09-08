Malawi: Independent Civil Society Warns Opinion Polls Could Fuel Voter Apathy

7 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Independent Civil Society (ICS) has raised alarm over what it calls the "persistent and ill-timed" release of opinion polls in the run-up to the September 16 tripartite elections.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday at Mphatso Motel in Mzuzu, ICS Chairperson Caesar Kondowe said the timing of the polls could discourage some Malawians from voting.

"These polls can mislead people into thinking the outcome is already decided. That is very dangerous for democracy. In the last election, we already had a huge number of non-voters, and such reports could make the situation worse," Kondowe warned.

He urged Malawians to ignore the surveys and focus on casting their ballots: "Our message is clear--do not rely on opinion poll results. Go and vote."

Backing the call, ICS member Mervin Nxumayo encouraged citizens not only to turn out in large numbers but also to embrace peace during and after the election.

"Regardless of what polls say, Malawians must vote and accept the results peacefully. Let us maintain peace before, during, and after September 16," Nxumayo said.

