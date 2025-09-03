Nigeria: Farmers, Herders Unite As Group Trains Communities in Conflict Prevention

The Christian Rural and Urban Development Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN), with support from Tetra Tech Technologies (SPRING), has concluded a five-day capacity-building training aimed at tackling farmer-herder conflicts in Kaura and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Mr. Michael Agon, the Project Coordinator of CRUDAN, disclosed this during the conclusion of a day of training held at Kamim Hotel, Zonkwa, in Zangon Kataf local government.

Agon, who also facilitated the Action Plan and Peace Committee setup, described the training as a timely intervention to help communities manage disputes before they spiral into violence.

He said: "We cannot wait for conflict to escalate before acting because the early warning and response system allows our communities to anticipate and manage disputes before they become violent.

"The initiative is designed to bring together stakeholders often on opposite sides of farmer-herder tensions to develop joint mechanisms for peace.

"Establishing Early Response Committees in the three communities would ensure a lasting structure for monitoring, dialogue, and collaboration".

The Coordinator further stressed that the committees would serve as the backbone of local peace architecture, ensuring that early signals are not ignored but acted upon immediately.

He said their effectiveness would depend mainly on community ownership and cooperation.

Agon also pointed out that the training had a cascading effect, since each participant was tasked with passing on the knowledge to their communities and households.

"This is how we multiply the impact--by ensuring that peacebuilding knowledge does not end in the workshop hall but spreads into everyday life," he said.

On his part, Mr. Tulari Tine, Peace Building and Conflict Management Officer, who anchored the sessions, emphasised the importance of equipping local actors with practical tools for conflict resolution.

He said: "Conflict is inevitable, but violence is not, and our goal is to empower these communities with skills and structures that make peaceful coexistence possible."

"The training drew on conflict mapping, analysis tools, and collaborative planning exercises, all tailored to the realities of Kaura and Zango Kataf, while participants left with the confidence and knowledge to de-escalate disputes at the grassroots level."

According to Tine, the Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) system was deliberately designed to be inclusive and forward-looking.

"The system is not about waiting for the government to intervene; it is about empowering the people themselves to resolve issues before they escalate," he said.

He stressed the importance of partnership between traditional leaders, youth, women, and security agents.

"Lasting peace is only possible when everyone is part of the solution," Tine remarked.

As a community leader, Mr. Filibus Jatau, Dakachi of Chenchuk, commended CRUDAN for bridging divides between farmers and herders

"For once, farmers and herders are sitting at the same table, and this is how peace begins--through dialogue and mutual respect," Alkali said.

Mr. Joseph Biliyock, Dakachi of Kpunyie, underscored the value of community partnership in managing tensions.

"The police alone cannot solve these conflicts, but with the Early Response Committees in place, we now have trusted partners who can share information quickly and help prevent crises," he said.

Mr Sunday Musa, a youth leader who participated in the training, stressed the importance of engaging young people.

"Youths are often the ones used to escalate violence, but now, we are equipped with the right tools and have become ambassadors of peace instead," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sessions covered conflict identification, mapping, and analysis over the five days, helping participants examine the root causes, hidden actors, and structural drivers of farmer-herder disputes.

The program also introduced practical tools such as the "Conflict Tree" and "Peace Flower" to identify opportunities for peacebuilding and resilience.

The training culminated in multi-stakeholder action planning and the formal establishment of Early Response Committees in Kpunyei, Chenchuk, and Mifi Attackar communities.

These committees, composed of community leaders, youth, women, security agents, and Myetti Allah representatives, will monitor early signs of conflict and coordinate rapid response measures.