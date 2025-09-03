Africa: Over One Billion People Living With Mental Health Conditions Globally - WHO

The global health body described suicide as a devastating outcome of mental health conditions, which claimed an estimated 727,000 lives in 2021.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says more than one billion people are currently living with mental health disorders, making it one of the most pressing public health challenges worldwide.

The figure, published in new WHO reports released on Tuesday, shows that conditions such as anxiety and depression are "inflicting human and economic tolls," with millions lacking access to adequate care.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Transforming mental health services is one of the most pressing public health challenges," WHO's Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, was quoted in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

"Investing in mental health means investing in people, communities, and economies. Every government and every leader has a responsibility to act with urgency and to ensure that mental health care is treated not as a privilege, but as a basic right for all."

Heavy toll on people, economies

According to WHO, anxiety and depressive disorders are highly prevalent in all countries and among all income levels.

They are the second biggest cause of long-term disability, contributing to loss of healthy life years and rising health care costs.

WHO added that the impact also extends to the global economy, noting that depression and anxiety alone cost about $1 trillion annually in lost productivity, far exceeding the direct costs of health care.

The global health body described suicide as a devastating outcome of mental health conditions, which claimed an estimated 727,000 lives in 2021. It remains one of the leading causes of death among young people worldwide.

Despite commitments to reduce global suicide rates by one-third under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the organisation projects that only a 12 per cent reduction will be achieved by 2030.

Progress and persistent gaps

The findings are captured in two new publications, World Mental Health Today and the Mental Health Atlas 2024. Both reports note that while some progress has been made in updating policies, adopting rights-based approaches, and introducing community programmes, major gaps remain.

The report reveals a concerning stagnation in mental health investment, with an average of two per cent of total health budgets globally since 2017.

"Disparities between countries are stark; while high-income countries spend up to US$65 per person on mental health, low-income countries spend as little as US$0.04. The global median number of mental health workers stands at 13 per 100,000 people, with extreme shortages in low- and middle-income countries," WHO noted.

WHO also highlighted the shortage of professionals. It said the global median is 13 mental health workers per 100,000 people, but in low and middle-income countries, the number is far lower.

It said inpatient care remains heavily reliant on psychiatric hospitals, with almost half of admissions occurring involuntarily.

WHO said fewer than 10 per cent of countries have fully shifted to community-based care models, although 71 per cent have integrated some mental health services into primary care.

It added that over 80 per cent of countries now provide mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies, up from 39 per cent in 2020.

The WHO urged countries to intensify their action ahead of the United Nations High-Level Meeting on non-communicable diseases and mental health, scheduled for 25 September in New York.

The agency said governments must prioritise equitable financing, legal reforms to protect rights, sustained investment in the workforce, and expansion of community-based and person-centred care.

Nigeria's situation

In May, WHO estimates that 20 million people live with mental health conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria-American Institute for Mental Health, Azubike Aliche, speaking at a training programme in Owerri, said depression in the country has reached alarming levels.

"Available reports indicate that only 10 per cent of people living with mental illness have access to care in Nigeria, and this has to change," Mr Aliche said.

The training, organised by the Nigeria-American Institute for Mental Health in collaboration with the Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy and Ethics and sponsored by the Nigeria Mental Health Practitioners USA Incorporated, focused on equipping non-psychiatrists to identify symptoms and provide basic support.

Mr Aliche said the programme was necessary to help close the treatment gap in Nigeria, where most people living with mental illness remain undiagnosed or untreated.