Liberia: Teach for Liberia Grooms Innovative Leaders Through Inaugural Alumni Retreat

Teach For Liberia, a leadership development program that uses teaching as a pathway to nurturing future leaders, has hosted its first-ever alumni retreat, uniting graduates of the fellowship to strengthen professional networks, develop entrepreneurial skills, and explore new directions for impact.

At the event, CEO Alicia-Ann Caesar said the organization is committed to nurturing leaders who understand that education is the foundation of national progress.

"We believe you can't run a country without understanding the foundation of your country, which is education--our children," Caesar said. "We are a Liberian NGO first and foremost, and we've built pathways for our fellows after they graduate by becoming an accredited private teachers training institute."

Building Pathways for Fellows

Teach For Liberia recruits four-year college graduates to serve as teachers in underserved schools for two years. The organization currently operates in eight counties and is expanding into Maryland County, where 20 new recruits are undergoing training.

Since relaunching with a new team in 2022, the program has prioritized gender equity, ensuring that women make up at least 60 percent of every fellowship cohort. A flagship initiative, STRONGirls, requires every female fellow to run a girls' empowerment club across the country.

Caesar observed that 20-24 percent of graduates are now in roles like school leaders, principals, vice principals, and supervisors, while others explore various career paths. "Our goal is to help alumni reach the next level, whether in education or entrepreneurship," she said.

The retreat, organized by the Alumni Ambassador Council in partnership with Teach For Liberia staff, centered on organizational health, mentorship, and strategic planning. Alumni performed a SWOT analysis and listened to guest speaker Dr. Zuleka Woods, co-founder of the Center for Integrated Solutions, who encouraged attendees to recognize the wealth of Liberian expertise across sectors.

The program also included team-building exercises led by social worker and girls' rights advocate N'Bete Tomah Smallwood Gizzie.

Launch of Entrepreneurship Incubator

Day two featured the launch of an alumni entrepreneurship incubator, supported by a Liberian diaspora group, Ephesians2ten Inc. The program provides training in business planning, tax registration and financial management, with mentorship opportunities for alumni. A grand prize of $750, along with $250 earmarked for business registration, will go to the top business proposal.

"Sometimes our alumni don't see themselves as entrepreneurs, but entrepreneurship is also nation-building," Caesar said. "This incubator is about nurturing that mentality and giving them the tools to succeed."

Voices of Alumni

Several alumni shared how the program has shaped their paths. Emmanuel N. Sendolo Jr., from Cohort 4, is now pursuing a master's degree in educational administration at Cuttington University and serves as principal of Paramount School System in the ELWA community.

"Teach For Liberia filled my passion to continuously contribute by expanding my knowledge of the teaching profession," he said.

Another alumna, Abigail S. Togba, combines her work as a teacher with her career as a fashion designer. "My objective as an alumna is to teach my students all I know about making beautiful clothes," she said. "The girl child is my main focus when it comes to this knowledge."

Caesar emphasized that Teach For Liberia's work goes beyond education. As a member of the Teach For All international network, the organization seeks to support a new generation of leaders who can drive change across sectors.

"Our goal is to equip our teachers with resources that will enable them to survive against all odds in today's society," she said. "This is about nation-building through leadership."