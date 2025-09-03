Liberia: Pomuken Citizens in Maryland Decry Neglect, Call On Government for Roads and Health Services

Pomuken — For years, the people of Pomuken have turned out to vote in every election, helping to shape leadership in Maryland County's District #3. Yet, residents say the promises made to them have gone largely unfulfilled.

Over the weekend, citizens broke their silence during a town hall meeting facilitated by the County Accountability and Advocacy Team (CAAT) under NAYMOTE Liberia, voicing frustration over poor infrastructure, weak education, and the lack of health services.

Citizens Speak Out

Residents highlighted urgent needs such as roads and bridges, which are deteriorating and dangerous, restricting movement and commerce. Pomuken also remains cut off from mobile network access.

Education and healthcare are equally dire. The local elementary school has just one teacher, no desks, blackboards, or latrines, and no learning materials. With no clinic or health facility, residents must walk long distances for basic medical care.

"Our people have been left behind for too long. Politicians come, make promises, get our votes, and forget us," said Town Chief Francis Toe. "But today, this engagement gives us hope that our voices are being heard."

Youth President Alex Cooper stressed the urgent need for infrastructure: "The roads are our major concern. Representative Austin Taylor promised improvements, but nothing has happened."

Women leader Janet Gbah added: "Our children cannot attend school because there are no teachers. Our crops rot because roads are impassable. We need help."

Other residents, including Pastor Peter P. Pokar Sr. and Elder Alexander Weah, lamented that unsafe bridges and roads have cost lives.

A History of Neglect

Pomuken's struggles mirror conditions across rural Liberia. In September 2024, a 55-year-old man, David Flomo, died after falling from a poorly built bridge while transporting rubber by motorcycle.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy, who toured all 15 counties in 2023, condemned the government's neglect of rural communities. He revealed that several county hospitals received none of the funds appropriated for them in the 2022 budget, describing the situation as "deeply troubling" and suggesting collusion among government institutions.

Two years later, under a new administration, residents say little has changed.

CAAT and NAYMOTE Intervention

NAYMOTE Liberia's County Accountability and Advocacy Team commended Pomuken citizens for speaking out and pledged to amplify their concerns.

"This is the beginning of something different. Your voices will be heard, and we will continue to push for real action," the group assured.

The goal of CAAT is to strengthen citizen participation in governance, demand accountability, and advocate for inclusive development.

Hope for Change

Pomuken, a town of about 1,500 people, remains emblematic of the harsh realities of rural Liberia. But as residents continue to raise their voices, they say they hold cautious optimism that sustained advocacy and pressure on authorities will bring long-awaited improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.