Liberia: Protesters Threaten to Burn Down Police Station Over Death of Motorcyclist - Lawmaker Intervenes

Ganta — Tension has engulfed the city of Ganta after the body of 22-year-old Jackson Roland was discovered in District #8, sparking angry protests from motorcyclists who blocked major roads and threatened to burn down the local police station.

According to eyewitnesses and reports gathered by FrontPage Africa, Roland's body was discovered near the CMC Junction in District #8. In protest, scores of motorcyclists staged demonstrations, blocking key highways including the Ganta-Bong County road, Ganta-Saclepea road, and the Sanniquellie highway. The blockade disrupted traffic to and from Monrovia, Saclepea, Sanniquellie, and even neighboring Guinea and Ivory Coast.

The two men accused of Roland's killing are currently being held at a police facility in Bong County.

Protest Turns Violent

The demonstration began peacefully as motorcyclists carried Roland's body from the Ganta United Methodist Hospital to the local police station, chanting slogans and holding placards demanding justice.

But tensions escalated when the body was handed over to the authorities. Some motorcyclists grew agitated, hurling stones at police officers, prompting officers to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"This is not the first time--this is the eighth!" one protester shouted, vowing that the killing of motorcyclists would no longer go unpunished.

Impact on Community

The police crackdown with tear gas affected nearby residents, including elderly people and business owners. Several shops were forced to close, and some residents fled to surrounding villages out of fear of renewed clashes.

"With this ongoing unrest, it's nearly impossible to run a business," one shop owner lamented. "We need peace for our community to thrive."

Authorities Appeal for Calm

Local leaders including Ganta City Mayor Samuel Saye Hardt, District #1 Representative Samuel Brown, and Nimba County Police Commander Larmie Mendin intervened, urging the motorcyclists to remain calm and pursue justice peacefully.

"Only peaceful engagement can resolve these conflicts," they stressed.

Pattern of Killings

Roland's death is part of a disturbing trend. He is reportedly the eighth motorcyclist killed in the area under similar circumstances, with attackers allegedly seizing their motorcycles.

Bong County Police Commander Fasn V. Sheriff confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with Roland's death and they are currently undergoing investigation.

About the Victim

Although initially reported as a motorcyclist, Roland was actually a trainee in soap-making at the Nena Group of Agriculture Projects in Ganta's Pearson community.

Mr. Newton S. Woyeh Sr., proprietor of the Nena Group, told FrontPage Africa that Roland usually visited his parents on weekends and returned early Mondays for training. When he failed to return this week, Woyeh raised the alarm, prompting police to launch a search before his body was eventually discovered.