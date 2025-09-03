Liberia: Global Pharma Face Heaven Eleven in Bettomax Champions Cup Semifinal Showdown

Monrovia — The 2025 Bettomax Champions Cup reaches its boiling point on Wednesday September 3, 2025 when Global Pharma FC go head-to-head with Heaven Eleven FC in the first semifinal at Tusa Field in Gardnersville.

Global Pharma enters the clash in imperious form, having topped Group B as the unbeaten leader with the tournament's meanest defense, conceding just once across their group matches.

Their mix of tactical discipline and efficient finishing has made them one of the toughest sides in the inaugural edition of the competition, and they are now aiming to extend their unbeaten streak into the final.

Heaven Eleven, on the other hand, secured their semifinal ticket by finishing second in their group with two wins and one defeat.

Despite a setback in the group stage, their free-flowing attack and ability to create chances from all areas of the pitch make them a dangerous opponent for any side.

A Tournament of High Stakes

The 2025 Bettomax Champions Cup kicked off on August 23 with eight participating clubs battling for glory.

The competition has quickly grown into one of Liberia's most competitive preseason tournaments, providing teams with valuable preparation ahead of the domestic league season.

At stake is not only prestige but also a cash prize of US$10,000 for the eventual champion, while the runner-up will walk away with US$5,000.

Why the Cup Matters

The Bettomax Champions Cup has become more than just a preseason competition. For clubs, it is a platform to test new signings, build team chemistry, and gauge tactical readiness ahead of the league.

For players, especially younger ones, it offers a rare opportunity to showcase their talent in front of scouts, coaches, and fans, often serving as a springboard into bigger roles at their clubs and even national team call-ups.

It also provides fans with competitive football during the offseason, keeping the passion for the game alive and boosting community engagement around the sport.

Clash of Styles

This semifinal has all the makings of a classic.

Global Pharma's solid defense and counter-attacking organization will be tested against Heaven Eleven's quick, attack-minded approach.

Both teams know that a single lapse could decide who books the first ticket to the 2025 Bettomax Champions Cup grand finale.

Kickoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Tusa Field, where fans are expected to turn out in numbers for what promises to be a thrilling battle under the Gardnersville sun.