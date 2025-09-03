Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Cafwcl Qualifier - Bayelsa Queens Fight Back to Seal Final Clash Against Asec Mimosas

Bayelsa's resilience ensured they remained unbeaten in the tournament, setting up a mouth-watering final against ASEC Mimosas of Côte d'Ivoire.

Bayelsa Queens have booked their place in the final of the 2025 WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifier in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire.

The Nigerian champions showed their pedigree once again as they came from behind to edge Burkina Faso's USFA 2-1 on Tuesday night, booking their place in grand style

The Prosperity Girls, champions of the region in 2022, suffered an early setback when Comfort Yeboah punished a mix-up between experienced defender Florence Alexander and goalkeeper Monle Omini, lofting the ball into an empty net inside just two minutes.

But Bayelsa responded with the composure of seasoned campaigners. In the 15th minute, Shakirat Moshood pressed high to dispossess a USFA defender, danced past three opponents, and delivered a perfect cross for Emem Essien to head home the equaliser.

From that point, the Nigerians took charge of the midfield and were on song throughout. Alaba Olabiyi and Vera Samuel, in particular, dictated the tempo, turning defence into attack with composure and precision, like seasoned veterans.

Akekoromowei delivers again

The moment of brilliance came in the 62nd minute, and it was no surprise who provided it. Seimeyeha Akekoromowei, already one of the standout players of the tournament, pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box and unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past the USFA goalkeeper.

It was the former Nasarawa Amazons striker's second Player of the Match award in Yamoussoukro, further cementing her reputation as one of the brightest young talents in West African women's football.

Up next: Final test against hosts ASEC

Bayelsa's resilience ensured they remained unbeaten in the tournament, setting up a mouth-watering final against ASEC Mimosas of Côte d'Ivoire, who had thrashed Ghana's Police Ladies 4-1 earlier in the day to become the first Ivorian side to reach this stage.

Friday's final is more than just a regional showdown. The winners will qualify for the 2025 CAF Women's Champions League, with a potential ticket to both the FIFA Women's Club World Cup and the FIFA Women's Champions Cup also at stake.

Chasing continental glory again

For Bayelsa Queens, this campaign represents unfinished business. The Nigerian champions reached the CAF Women's Champions League semi-finals in 2022, finishing third after defeating Simba Queens of Tanzania in Morocco.

Now, with one more hurdle to clear in Yamoussoukro, they stand just 90 minutes away from returning to Africa's biggest stage, and perhaps going even further this time.