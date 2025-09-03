Ghana: La Future Stars NC Win Again

For the second week running, La based Future Star Girls Netball Club continued to dominate the netball space at the youth level.

Just a week after winning a special netball championship at the Madina No1 Park, Future Stars took their new found form to Ada in another quadruple championship.

At the end of three rounds of grueling matches, Future Stars emerged victorious after annexing the nine maximum points at stake.

Future Stars started the competition on a commanding note, registering a convincing 18-3 win over Super X in a one-sided encounter that thrilled the fans.

Matrix NC followed in a similar pattern in the second match of the day, beating Generation NC 10-6

Generation went atop the table after a 16-4 victory over Super X NC but their stay was short-lived when Future Stars recorded a 16-6 rout on Matrix in their second game.

In the last round of matches, Future Stars showed their class by beating Generation 19-13 in a closely contested game marked by an end-to-end action from the young girls.

Super X NC ended the championship as the whipping girls of the tournament after suffering another heavy 2-13 defeat in the hands of Matrix NC.

The Secretary General of the Netball Federation Ghana (NFG), Mr Ernest O. Dankyi, has hailed the form of Future Stars girls that has seen them sustain a winning run in their last two competitions.

He told The Times Sports how encouraging it is to have different teams dominate at different times.

This, he noted, creates competitions among the top clubs and inspires the upcoming ones to work harder to catch up.

"Future Stars have are currently dominating netball at the youth level and it's a great achievement, judging from the few years they started this project. They should keep working harder. I congratulate the team and their technical team," he stated.