Ghana: La Future Stars NC Win Again

3 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

For the second week running, La based Future Star Girls Netball Club continued to dominate the netball space at the youth level.

Just a week after winning a special netball championship at the Madina No1 Park, Future Stars took their new found form to Ada in another quadruple championship.

At the end of three rounds of grueling matches, Future Stars emerged victorious after annexing the nine maximum points at stake.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Future Stars started the competition on a commanding note, registering a convincing 18-3 win over Super X in a one-sided encounter that thrilled the fans.

Related Articles

Matrix NC followed in a similar pattern in the second match of the day, beating Generation NC 10-6

Generation went atop the table after a 16-4 victory over Super X NC but their stay was short-lived when Future Stars recorded a 16-6 rout on Matrix in their second game.

In the last round of matches, Future Stars showed their class by beating Generation 19-13 in a closely contested game marked by an end-to-end action from the young girls.

Super X NC ended the championship as the whipping girls of the tournament after suffering another heavy 2-13 defeat in the hands of Matrix NC.

The Secretary General of the Netball Federation Ghana (NFG), Mr Ernest O. Dankyi, has hailed the form of Future Stars girls that has seen them sustain a winning run in their last two competitions.

He told The Times Sports how encouraging it is to have different teams dominate at different times.

This, he noted, creates competitions among the top clubs and inspires the upcoming ones to work harder to catch up.

"Future Stars have are currently dominating netball at the youth level and it's a great achievement, judging from the few years they started this project. They should keep working harder. I congratulate the team and their technical team," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.