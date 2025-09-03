Ghana: 48-Year Old Remanded Into Police Custody

A 48-year-old man, Abass Yahaya, has been remanded into police custody by a Circuit Court in Accra, for allegedly conspiring with his wife to defraud a businessman of GH¢320, 000 under the pretext of selling a parcel of land to the businessman.

The court, presided over by Samuel Acquah, admitted Mamata Kasim, the wife of Yahaya, to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges and would appear again on September 29.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, told the court that the complainant, Baba Yakubu Mahama, said in 2022 the accused offered to sell a parcel of land located at Ofankor, Accra.

The court heard that the accused told the businessman they had documents on the land.

He said the accused kept calling the businessman to make payment for the land, otherwise it would be sold out to other buyers.

The policeman revealed that Yahaya promised to hand over the documents to the businessman but failed to honour his word.

Chief Inspector Danku said the complainant reported the matter to the police for investigation.

He told the court that during investigation, the police found out that the accused did not own the land.

The policeman stated that the accused were arrested at different hideouts on June 18.

The prosecutor said that Kasim told the police that it was her husband who asked her to pretend she owns the land.

He said the accused they had sold the same parcel of land to some people in the past, however, they failed to led the police to the victims.