Nigeria: NYG - Lagos Wins Historic 19 Gold Medals in Swimming Event

Mr Fatodu noted that beyond the impressive medal haul, the event serves a deeper purpose by transforming raw talent into future champions capable of representing Nigeria at continental and global levels.

Team Lagos' under-15 athletes have achieved a groundbreaking feat at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta State.

The youngsters representing the state splashed their way to an astonishing 19 gold and four silver medals to dominate the swimming event and cement their status as the undisputed powerhouse in the pool.

Speaking on the landmark achievement, the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, praised the young athletes for their brilliance and dedication, emphasising that the result was a direct outcome of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's unwavering commitment to sports development, modern infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

"The victory of our young champions reflects the Governor's vision of using sports as a strategic platform for youth empowerment, character building, and international competitiveness. It also reinforces the government's efforts to deepen community sports and expand opportunities for grassroots participation," Mr Fatodu stated.

The LSSC boss further highlighted the importance of the National Youth Games as a breeding ground for the next generation of Nigerian stars.

According to him, the under-15 competition offers an invaluable platform for athletes to test their abilities, showcase their potential, and gain critical exposure on the national stage.

The Director-General also expressed deep appreciation to the parents of the young athletes -- especially the mothers -- for their unwavering passion and constant presence throughout the competition, describing their support as "a significant motivation for the youngsters to excel."

Mr Fatodu further commended the coaches and staff of the Lagos State Sports Commission, applauding their tireless dedication to training, mentoring, and supporting the athletes. He noted that their efforts were central to Team Lagos' remarkable performance and reflected the teamwork and vision driving the state's sporting success.

With this historic achievement, Lagos has reaffirmed its place at the forefront of youth sports development in Nigeria and strengthened its ambition of producing future champions for Africa and the world.