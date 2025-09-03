Nigeria: Security Challenges - Katsina Governor, Elders Meet Tinubu, Secure Troop Reinforcement Pledge

3 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered immediate security reinforcement for Katsina State following a high-level meeting with Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda and a powerful delegation seeking urgent federal intervention over increasing insecurity in the State..

The President directed all security agencies to review their strategies and deploy additional air drones while authorizing troop redeployment between Katsina and other boundary areas to tackle banditry head-on.

"Today, I have directed all the security agencies to energize further, to look at the strategy again. Additional deployment of air drones, and if they have to shift movement in between Katsina and other boundary areas, they should do so. And they are going to give me a feedback by tomorrow," President Tinubu declared during the crucial meeting.

The President acknowledged the severity of the security challenges facing the country, stating: "What is happening in the country, the security challenges that we have is insurmountable. Yes, we have a very poor border. We inherited the weaknesses which will have been conquered and buried earlier on. But it is a challenge that we have got to face, and we are facing it."

President Tinubu assured the delegation that ground troops would intensify operations to eliminate criminal elements, promising: "So the ground troops are there. We will still smoke them out."

The President also revealed plans for establishing state police as part of a holistic approach to security challenges.

"We must protect our children, our people, our livelihood, our places of worship, our places of recreation. They can't intimidate us," he stressed.

Speaking earlier, Governor Radda expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his open-door policy and unwavering support to Katsina State, noting that every request presented to the President had consistently received approval.

"Mr. President has truly shown himself as a son of Katsina. We remain grateful for the continued concern over our security challenges," the Governor said.

In his opening remarks, the Emir of Katsina, represented by the Waziri of Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Ida, urged the President to order greater synergy among security agencies and establish a military battalion alongside a mobile police squadron in southern Katsina.

He revealed that Katsina State Government had invested over N40 billion in security logistics and support for federal agencies despite limited resources, appealing for federal restitution and victim support.

The high-powered delegation included Deputy Governor Katsina State, Faruq Lawal Jobe; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura; former Governor Aminu Bello Masari; the three serving Senators from Katsina State; Members of the House of Representatives representing the state.

Also in the delegation were Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Works and Housing, and Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy.

Others are Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Jabiru Salisu Tsauri, the National Coordinator AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria; Members of the Katsina State Executive Council; Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar; Yakubu Musa (Sautus Sunnah); Tukur Jikamshi former Deputy Governor of Katsina State Malam Gambo, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque Katsina and business tycoon, Dahiru Barau Mangal also present at the meeting.

