Nigeria: Boko Haram - Ndume Cautions Against Religious Profiling

3 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samson Elijah

Lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume has cautioned against religious profiling of victims of Boko Haram attacks, warning that such narratives risk inflaming tensions and undermining national unity.

Ndume issued the warning in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, following recent attacks in Ngoshe Village, Gwoza local government area, and Mussa community in Askira-Uba local government area, both in Borno State.

In the separate attacks, five Muslim farmers were killed last Saturday in Ngoshe, while three Christian residents were killed on Sunday in Mussa.

Media reports also indicated that the insurgents razed dozens of houses during the coordinated assaults.

Ndume expressed dismay over an online media report which claimed that all the victims of the attacks were Christians.

"It is unethical and unconscionable for any media outlet to push the narrative that Christians are the sole targets of these attacks by the terror group in Borno or anywhere in the North-East," he stated.

Ndume maintained that, "The forces behind these mindless killings are blind to faith and tribe. We must avoid dangerous profiling, as it can distract us, do more harm, and inflame negative passion -- even among our soldiers. It may also dampen the morale of those who toil day and night to wipe away this deadly sect."

He emphasised that all residents, regardless of religion or ethnicity, are at risk, noting that victims of the conflict are simply people striving to live in peace and earn a livelihood.

"Our people, whose only pursuit is peace and survival, continue to fall victim to the cruelty of insurgents. These men and women deserve to live, to farm, and to dream. But their lives are being cut short by those who thrive on violence and destruction," he said.

While commending the military for sustaining the fight against terrorism, Senator Ndume renewed his call on the Federal Government to go beyond rhetoric by prioritising the welfare of military personnel and providing adequate arms and ammunition to decisively defeat the insurgents.

