Nigeria: Tinubu Reinstated Me After I Was Fired From TVC, Morayo Afolabi-Brown Opens Up

Media personality and former TV executive, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has revealed how President Bola Tinubu intervened to reinstate her at Television Continental (TVC) after she was sacked due to internal politics.

Speaking in a recent interview with media host, Chude Jideonwo, Afolabi-Brown recounted that three years into her career at TVC, she was unexpectedly dismissed.

"Three years after I got into TVC, internal politics got me fired. It was after I got fired that people started calling Asiwaju, saying, 'Do you know whose child was sacked?"' she said.

According to her, President Tinubu, who was then out of office as Lagos State governor, was initially unaware of her identity.

"I am not aware," she quoted Tinubu as saying at the time. "That was when Toyin Subair, Tunji Bello and even my CEO at the time, Mr. Lemmy, called him and said, 'Sir, Alao's daughter.' That was when he knew it was me," she explained.

Afolabi-Brown disclosed that Tinubu later summoned her to his office to get clarity on the matter.

"He called me to his office and said, 'What happened?' And that was how, after a lot of back and forth, I got my job back, though I was demoted," she added.

The television host stressed, however, that she did not secure her initial employment at TVC through Tinubu's influence.

"The point is that I didn't get my job through him (Tinubu). I went there purely on merit," she affirmed.

Afolabi-Brown, who resigned a few weeks ago from TVC, is best known for anchoring 'Your View', a popular breakfast talk show on the channel.