Nigeria: Kwara Government Plans 50-Tonne Shea Butter Processing Plant

The Kwara state government has concluded arrangements for the launching of a 50-tonne shea butter processing factory in Kaiama, the headquarters of Kaiama local government area of the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who announced this in a statement on Wednesday, noted that the shea processing factory will be the second largest in the country and the biggest owned by a state government.

The governor also welcomed the ban on the exportation of raw shea nut by President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the ban would encourage more production and strengthen the local value chain of the prized cash crop.

AbdulRazaq believed the presidential directive would spur local production, improve quality and generate jobs across the value chain.

He stressed further that the shea butter factory in Kaiama was targeted at stimulating economic activities in Kwara North, considering its potential to hire several local workers, including women farmers and pickers.

"Locating the factory within Kaiama puts the people at the centre of local shea production, ensures local ownership of benefits, such as job creation, reduced post-harvest losses, and value retention in Kaiama.

"This project exemplifies backwards and forward integration as it combines raw material sourcing, processing, and market access in one locality," he added.