Nigeria: Gunmen Displace 300 Persons, Set Ablaze 30 Homes in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be herders have displaced over 300 persons while 30 homes were set ablaze in the last few days in 10 communities of Qua'an-pan local government areas of Plateau State.

Director of Press and Publicity to the Chairman of the LGA, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists in Jos.

According to Sylvanus, the affected communities include Nteng, Doop, Zhep Morop, Gyeergu, Kelaghan, Loon, Kwakii, and Gorom in Doemak District.

He explained that the attacks occurred around the month of August ending just as residents were preparing to harvest their crops from their farms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The gunmen also destroyed farm barns, he added.

The statement further disclosed that the chairman of the LGA, Christopher Manship lamented the attacks and urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and development associations to join hands with him to work towards a permanent solution to the attacks.

The Chairman made the call while speaking during a security meeting at Doemak, noting that security agencies have been promptly mobilised to the affected areas to ensure the situation was brought under control.

"We are working tirelessly to restore peace and normalcy to the communities. The stakeholders' meeting is convened to address the recent attacks on some communities in the local government area," he said.

While addressing the non-conventional security agency at Nteng, Manship called on them to stand united and support the security agencies as they work to restore peace to the communities.

He assured the displaced persons that his administration was working assiduously to ensure their safe return to their homes, and that everything possible is being done to restore peace and normalcy to the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Acting President of Qua'an-Pan Traditional Council, Engr. Safiyanu Allahnanan, emphasised that traditional rulers have a crucial role to play in restoring peace to communities affected by recent attacks.