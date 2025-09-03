Nigeria: Governor Inuwa Yahaya Joins Global Dignitaries, Diplomats At Pakistan National Day Celebration in Abuja

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, on Monday joined global dignitaries and diplomats to commemorate Pakistan's Independence and Defence Day in a grand ceremony in Abuja.

The event, held at the High Commission of Pakistan in Nigeria, was attended by ambassadors, defence attachés from various countries, senior Nigerian government and military officials, as well as members of the Pakistani community residing in Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who was a special guest of honour, was received by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria, Major General (Rtd) Sohail Ahmad Khan, who led the celebration with a tribute to his country's national heroes, martyrs and founding fathers.

He hailed the resilience, unity and achievements of Pakistan since its independence in 1947.

On the sidelines of the event, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, stressed the value of meaningful international cooperation and mutual respect among nations.

He commended Pakistan's contributions to global peace and development, and emphasized the importance of strong diplomatic and cultural ties between Nigeria and the Asian country.