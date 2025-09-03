Nigeria: Federal Govt Declares Friday Public Holiday for Eid-UL-Maulud

3 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The federal government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, as a public holiday to mark this year's Eid-ul-Maulud celebration.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the holiday on Wednesday in a statement signed by Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary in the ministry.

The Eid-ul-Maulud celebration is in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occassion. He urged the faithful to reflect on the prophet's virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance and compassion, adding that such values are critical to building a united and prosperous nation.

The minister also implored citizens, irrespective of faith, to use the celebration to pray for peace, security and stability in the country.

"The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet's teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity," he said.

Tunji-Ojo asked Nigerians to remain law-abiding and security conscious while supporting government policies aimed at improving national unity and collective well-being.

The minister wished Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Maulud celebration.

