Nigeria: NCDC Reports Three New Lassa Fever Cases in Edo, Ondo

3 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has released its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 34 (August 18-24, 2025), confirming three new cases in Edo and Ondo states.

The figure represents a decline from five cases recorded in the previous week.

According to the report, the cumulative total for 2025 has risen to 857 confirmed cases and 160 deaths, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.7 percent. This marks an increase compared to the 17.1 percent CFR recorded during the same period in 2024.

So far, 21 states have reported at least one confirmed case across 106 local government areas.

NCDC noted that 90 percent of the confirmed cases originated from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba and Ebonyi states.

The centre further disclosed that the predominant age group affected remains 21-30 years, while no new healthcare worker infections were recorded in the reporting week.

It added that both suspected and confirmed cases of Lassa fever have shown a downward trend compared to the same period in 2024.

