Nigeria: Tinubu Has Made Integrity Central Pillar of Administration - Idris

Abuja — Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has restated the federal government's commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption, stressing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made integrity a central pillar of his administration.

Speaking at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Roundtable on Strategic Integration of State Commissioners of Information in the Fight Against Corruption, held on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister commended the ICPC for its innovative approach in engaging key stakeholders at state and local government levels.

Idris, who served as Special Guest of Honour, said the roundtable themed "Partnership for Strengthening Transparency and Accountability at State and Local Government Levels Through Strategic Communications" aptly reflected the critical role of information managers in promoting accountability and deepening public trust.

"I am confident that at the end of the day, a solid partnership will be forged in our renewed commitment to the fight against corruption," he stated, while thanking participants for attending the event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Minister emphasised that anti-corruption is one of the eight priorities of the Tinubu administration, noting that the President has reinforced the independence of anti-graft agencies, particularly the ICPC and EFCC, by ensuring non-interference in their operations.

"President Tinubu has vowed that there will be no safe haven for corruption in Nigeria. His administration is also advancing far-reaching judicial reforms to curb unnecessary delays in corruption trials, ensuring justice is neither denied nor endlessly deferred," Idris said.

He further urged State Commissioners of Information to leverage the opportunities of the Renewed Hope Agenda and collaborate beyond party lines in cascading government policies to the grassroots.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, through its agencies, stands ready to support effective nationwide outreach on transparency and accountability.

Declaring the roundtable open, the Minister expressed optimism that the engagement would strengthen synergy in the fight against corruption and contribute to consolidating Nigeria's democracy.