Ghana to Reopen Embassy in Iran On September 16 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Ghana's Embassy in Tehran, Iran, will reopen on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

The Embassy was temporarily closed in June this year due to heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

The Ministry said the closure was necessary to protect embassy staff and the Ghanaian community in Iran.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 2, the Ministry explained that the security situation in Iran has improved, making it possible for the mission to resume operations.

It further assured the public that it will continue to closely monitor developments in the region to ensure the safety of staff and Ghanaians living in Iran.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protect Ghanaians abroad and promised to provide updates when necessary.

By: Jacob Aggrey