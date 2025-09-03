Ghana: GCB Bank Proposes Payment System for Ghanaian Tiktok Creators

GCB Bank has proposed a new payment solution to help Ghanaian TikTok creators receive their earnings directly and securely.

A delegation led by the bank's Chief of Staff, Mr. Abraham Ferguson, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George (MP), to present the proposal.

The bank said it wanted to serve as a payment gateway to ensure content creators in Ghana received their rightful income without losing margins to third parties.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr. Ferguson explained that GCB Bank had the infrastructure and readiness to support the creative economy.

Related Articles

He noted that the bank was connected to MasterCard and Visa, allowing it to process payments directly onto cards, while also offering payouts through MoMo and bank accounts.

He added that the bank's aim was to create a system for Ghanaians to manage cash-outs for gifts and content earnings.

Mr. Ferguson indicated that GCB Bank was ready to move forward once approval was given.

He pointed out that it would involve consultations with financial authorities and the formation of technical teams to establish a direct connection between GCB Bank and TikTok.

Mr. Nartey George welcomed the proposal, stressing that using GCB as an official channel would provide a reliable mechanism for creators and prevent them from relying on intermediaries.

He mentioned that this would maximise financial benefits for Ghanaian talent.

TikTok's West Africa representative, Ms. Tokumbo Ibrahim, assured the delegation that the feasibility of the solution would be reviewed.

By: Jacob Aggrey