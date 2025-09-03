Ghana: EC Declares NDC's Bernard Baidoo As MP-Elect for Akwatia Constituency

The Electoral Commission has declared Bernard Bediako Baidoo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the winner of the Akwatia by-election.

Mr. Baidoo, a private legal practitioner, polled 18,199 votes, representing 54.3 percent of the valid ballots.

His closest challenger, Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), secured 15,235 votes.

Owusu Patrick of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) followed with 82 votes.

In total, 33,516 valid votes were cast across 119 polling stations, while 303 ballots were rejected.

This win hands the NDC control of Akwatia, a constituency that has historically swung between the two major parties.

Since 1992, the NPP has had a slim 5-4 advantage in parliamentary representation.

The seat became vacant after the death of the NPP's Ernest Yaw Kumi, who won in 2024 with 19,269 votes against the NDC's Henry Yiadom Boakye, who had 17,206.

The poll was largely peaceful, though police had to arrest a man accused of destroying campaign posters early in the day.

There was also a scuffle at the Akwatia lorry station between NPP's Third National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, and a member of NDC Vice Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka's escort team.

Security officers quickly intervened in both incidents to maintain order.

With the victory, the NDC strengthens its presence in Parliament and gains a fresh boost in one of Ghana's key political battlegrounds.

By: Jacob Aggrey