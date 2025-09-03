Ghana: Customers Hit By Water Shortage in Central Region Less Than 140,000 - MD, GWI

The Acting Managing Director of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Mr Adam Mutawakilu, has refuted claims that over 140,000 customers have been affected by water shortages in the Central Region.

According to him, the assertion put out by the former board chairman of the company and Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markins, was not supported by data available to management and does not reflect the situation on the ground.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the Winneba headworks to ascertain the claims, Mr Mutawakilu explained that water production and supply from the facility had remained stable.

"The Winneba headworks produces 9,700 cubic meters of water daily, and there has not been any interruption in operations," he stressed, adding that interruptions, when they occur, are promptly communicated to customers.

"If indeed he had evidence of such widespread shortages, it would have been prudent to consult management for clarification before going public, the claim that 140,000 customers have been affected by a shutdown cannot be supported by facts," Mr Mutawakilu stated.

The Acting MD clarified that the only customers currently experiencing supply challenges were those affected by the ongoing Kasoa-Takoradi road construction project, which began in 2024.

He revealed that approximately 1,100 customers had been impacted, out of which, about 210 were in the Effutu constituency and 900 in Kasoa.

"These customers have had supply interruptions due to the road works, and management has been actively engaging with the Ghana Highway Authority, the Minister of Roads and Highways, and the contractor to resolve the issue," the Acting MD revealed.

Turning attention to other improvement projects, Mr Mutawakilu indicated that expansion works were ongoing at the Weija treatment plant to enhance supply to the Kasoa area.

He further stressed that four filters at the plant had been down for a long time, but rehabilitation works were progressing steadily, with two filters almost ready.

With the support of the board, management, and staff of GWC, he pledged that challenges facing water production and distribution would be tackled head-on to ensure reliable supply to citizens.

On the matter of illegal mining, he admitted that activities of "galamsey" operators continue to pose a huge challenge to water treatment.

The Acting MD elaborated that the high turbidity of water caused by the pollution compels the company to use more expensive chemicals for treatment.

"In the past, we relied mainly on aluminum sulfate, popularly known as alum, but due to the level of pollution, we now often have to use poly-electrolytes, which are five times more expensive," he disclosed.

FROM CECILIA YADA LAGBA, WINNEBA

