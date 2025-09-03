Nigeria: Minimum Entry Age for Nigerian Secondary Schools Is 10, Not 12

Minimum entry age for Nigerian secondary schools is 10, not 12

IN SHORT: Nigeria's education minister has rejected online claims that the government has fixed a new minimum junior secondary entry age.

Several Facebook posts claim the Nigerian government has set 12 as the minimum entry age for admission into junior secondary school.

One post, dated 25 July 2025, reads: "FG sets 12 years as the minimum age for JSS1 admission in Nigeria, especially private schools, in order to achieve uniformity in schools and reduce underage in secondary schools."

Nigeria follows a 6-3-3-4 education system. This means six years of primary school, three years of junior secondary, three years of senior secondary and at least four years of tertiary study for a bachelor's degree.

Most children begin primary school at six and complete it by age 10 (sometimes skipping primary six). At that point, they typically move on to junior secondary school (JSS1).

If the government were to set the minimum JSS1 entry age at 12, children finishing primary school at 10 would have to wait two years at home before advancing.

Similar claims appear in other Facebook posts here and here.

Entry age debate

Since 2024, there has been debate about entry ages for tertiary institutions.

In July of that year, then education minister Tahir Mamman announced that applicants must be 18 or older. Mamman said the decision was official policy.

Three months later he was dismissed and replaced by Tunji Alausa, who in July 2025 reversed the policy.

The new minimum university admission age is now 16.

Is there a similar debate regarding the entry age for secondary school, or is this an entirely different issue?

Such a claim risks confusion among parents, teachers and school managers.

Government denies new junior secondary age

On 26 July, Alausa said on the social media platform X that the claim is false.

"The Federal Government has not raised the minimum age for JSS1 to 12. It remains 10 years. University admission age is still 16 - firm, consistent, and non-negotiable. Let's verify facts before spreading misinformation."

