Nigeria Secures 775 Terrorism Convictions in Eight Phases of Trials - Nctc

The National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), says Nigeria has conducted eight phases of terrorism-related trials, leading to 775 convictions.

Adamu Laka, National Coordinator of the NCTC, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of the Regional Conference on Combating Emerging Terrorist Groups and Strengthening Sustainable Security in the ECOWAS Region and the Sahel.

The conference, organised in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, brought together security chiefs, policymakers, regional institutions, and development partners to review strategies for addressing terrorism and violent extremism.

Mr Laka, a major-general, said the trials demonstrated Nigeria's resolve to pursue justice through lawful processes, while also providing avenues for rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant fighters.

"So far, we have conducted eight phases of terrorism trials with 775 convictions.

"This sends a clear message that terrorism will not go unpunished, and at the same time, our approach recognises the need for non-kinetic measures such as dialogue, reconciliation, empowerment, and community resilience," he said.

He explained that Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts were anchored on the "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approaches, bringing together state institutions, civil society, religious and traditional leaders, the private sector, and youth.

The NCTC boss stressed that while military actions remained important, sustainable security required winning hearts and minds, restoring trust in governance, and addressing root causes of terrorism such as poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion.

He also recalled that Nigeria hosted the African Counter Terrorism Summit in April 2024, which produced the Abuja Declaration recognising the Centre as a Regional Centre of Excellence for Counter Terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel.

Mr Laka said the current regional conference was designed to consolidate that mandate by deepening regional cooperation and producing actionable recommendations.

According to him, the two-day conference is expected to yield a situational analysis of emerging terrorist groups, renewed commitment to operationalise the ECOWAS Counterterrorism Force, and practical strategies for intelligence sharing and securing porous borders.

He added that mainstreaming youth, civil society, and the media into regional security architecture would also be a key outcome.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference has representatives of ECOWAS, the United Nations, and other international partners in attendance.