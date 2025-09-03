Nigeria: Wike Inaugurates Construction of New Magistrates' Court Complex

Mr Wike described the current challenges faced by judicial officers, including inadequate office spaces and poor living conditions, as embarrassing.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the construction of a new magistrates' court complex in Jabi District of Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration in Jabi, Asokoro, and Garki on Tuesday, Mr Wike said the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritised quick dispensation of justice through the provision of enabling environments for judicial officers.

He described the current challenges faced by judicial officers, including inadequate office spaces and poor living conditions, as embarrassing.

He said it was difficult to achieve quick dispensation of justice without the provision of an enabling environment for the judiciary.

"Mr President has always believed that you cannot talk about quick dispensation of justice when you don't provide the enabling environment.

"He also believes that you can't talk about fighting corruption where you don't provide the enabling environment for the judges, magistrates.

"Where they don't provide welfare for them, it will be very difficult'.

"I have been going around, and sometimes when you see where our judges and magistrates sit, it's very, very embarrassing. And then you still want them to deliver justice quickly, as you want them."

Mr Wike called for the need to provide enabling environments, good offices for the judiciary sector to enable them discharge their duty.

He reiterated the FCTA's ambitious plan to address the housing deficit for judicial officers.

He revealed that 20 units of four-bedroom duplexes were currently under construction and would be handed over to the FCT High Court in October.

He added that another 30 duplexes would also be provided for them by June 2026.

"Let me assure you that before the end of the first tenure of the President, we would have solved 80 per cent of your accommodation problems in terms of housing", he assured.

Wike said that there was another project ongoing close to the villa and another project in Garki that would accommodate a lot of magistrates .

Earlier, the Chief Judge of the FCT Federal High Court, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, expressed profound gratitude over what he described as the FCT Minister's unprecedented interventions and support for the judiciary.

Represented by an FCT High Court judge Sylvanus Oriji, Mr Baba-Yusuf listed several projects initiated under the minister's leadership to include the design and construction of Magistrates' Court complexes in Asokoro and Garki and the construction of 10 staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja campus.

He also listed the provision of 20 residential housing units for FCT High Court judges on an owner-occupier basis as well as the replacement of lifts at the High Court Complex, Maitama. He thanked the minister for his consistent support.

He said the minister's interventions and support to the FCT judiciary as the Minister of FCT was unprecedented.

He described the new Jabi complex as a symbol of the minister's commitment to fostering professionalism and providing an environment that supports a quick and effective justice system.

He also highlighted the upcoming automation of the FCT High Court and the provision of electronic recording devices, which he said will eliminate the need for judges to record proceedings in longhand.

The Chief Judge assured the public that the facilities, when completed, would be promptly utilised to accommodate magistrates currently sharing courtrooms, thereby enhancing the administration of justice.

Giving an overview of the proposed Magistrates' Court complex in Jabi District, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Richard Dauda, said the project would sit on a 3500 square meters plot of land.

Mr Dauda said the project involved the construction and furnishing of one block of a four-storey building, six magistrate chambers, a library, office accommodation, among other facilities.

He noted that the construction phase would create employment opportunities for FCT residents, and when completed,the project would also enable the modernisation of the working conditions of judicial officials.

Esco Brown, the Managing Director, Poleis Realty, who is the project contractor, thanked the minister for entrusting the company with the job and assured that the highest standard would be adhered to in the execution of the project, while promising its timely delivery.